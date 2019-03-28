Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Abubakar, the Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) made this known in Minna in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

We are making efforts to find out what is happening in Lapai. Right now our Headquarters has directed the Area Commander to go there and find out what is happening, he said.

Abubakar said that reports for now indicated that there was peace in the area and the people are going about their normal businesses.

NAN reports that some vigilante groups from the area, who refused to be named, had told newsmen in Minna that some villages in the local government were under the kidnappers siege.

We have regrouped ourselves now to fight about 40 kidnappers armed with sophisticated weapons since the government cannot help us, a member of the group said.

The unidentified local security personnel numbering five did not say whether they have contacted the police or not over the issue.

They however told newsmen that the criminals have been terrorising Mute, Egba, Gupa Abugi villages in Lapai for one week now without any challenge.

The vigilantes said that the kidnappers had demanded for ransome from the families of their victims.