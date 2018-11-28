Pulse.ng logo
Police dismiss Sergeant who killed 20-year-old undergraduate

  • Published:
The Police Command in Bayelsa has dismissed a police Sergeant who allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old undergraduate, Tariela Nikadae, on Friday.

Asinim Butswat, the spokesman for the Command, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Yenagoa that the sergeant would soon be arraigned.

NAN recalls that the incident happened during a police raid and detention of residents by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Command.

The detained residents were later screened and freed by the police following intervention by their relatives.

The Bayelsa State Police Command regrets the unfortunate incident involving a police officer and a resident of Tenacious Road, Edepie, Yenagoa.

“Sgt. Timadi Emmanuel attached to a patrol team of Akenfa Division, while on patrol at Tenacious Road, Edepie, under questionable circumstances shot one Tariela Nikade, male, aged 20.

“The policeman has been dismissed after preliminary investigations into the incident and he will be prosecuted as soon as investigations are concluded,”  Butswat said.

