The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Asaba that the allegations were mere rumour.

NAN reports that there have been some social media reports of some young men stealing ladies pants and forcing ladies at gun points to surrender their pants.

It is believed in some quarters that the criminals use the said undies for rituals which make them get rich overnight.

“I can tell you that we have not recorded any incidence of snatching of ladies pants as being rumoured.

The things you are hearing everywhere that ladies pants are being snatched for ritual purposes are mere rumour.

“One thing I want you to know is that ever since the brutal killing of Elozino Ogege by ritualists there has been widespread rumour of ritual activities in the state.

“But it is also important to note that all these are unfounded stories that are being concocted to spread fear among the citizens.

“We have our men on surveillance and they have never reported any incidence of snatching of ladies pants,” Aniamaka said.

The police spokesperson said there had been a lot of awareness among the residents over the activities of ritualists and the citizens were at alert.

He warned rumour mongers to desist from spreading fear and apprehension in the state, adding “what we are experiencing presently is just rumours and unnecessary apprehension.

“Some persons just take pleasure in spreading rumour just to cause fear and apprehension.

NAN reports that a mentally deranged man in his 20s was almost lynched in the Direct Labour Agency (DLA) Road area of Asaba on Thursday before he was rescued by the police.

He was said to have been seen in the area severally picking used pampers from refuse bins.