The Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Zubairu Muazu, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters, Ikeja, on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Insp. Ojo together with five other policemen had on April 13 accosted their victims during when he shot Ifeanyi who died on the spot.

The five policemen were however subjected to orderly room trial while Insp. Ojo escaped.

“On April 13, 2019 at about 7:00am, police officers attached to Trinity Police Station who were suspected to be involved in the shooting of Adaobi Ifeanyi and Emmanuel Akomafuwa at Akpiri Street, Olodi Apapa, were arrested and detained,” he said.

Muazu gave their names as Insp. Adamu Usman, Sgt. Adeyeye Adeoye, Sgt. Kashim Tijani, Sgt. Lucky Akigbe and Sgt. Paul Adeoye.

“Inspector Dania Ojo who escaped immediately after the shooting was declared wanted. The other police officers were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings at the command headquarters Ikeja.

“Investigation revealed that Inspector Dania Ojo unilaterally carried out the shooting without consideration to laid down procedures on the use of firearm.

“He is therefore, found guilty of abuse of power, unlawful and unnecessary exercise of authority.

“He is thereby dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force and declared wanted. Upon arrest, he will be charged to court for murder.” the CP said.

Muazu also said that on April 12 at about 6:10pm, one Rofiat Ayode of No. 10, Bale Street, Satellite town, reported at Satellite Police Station that one Chisom Obiora, 19, abducted her 3-year-old son.

According to the CP, investigation led to the arrest of the suspect and the kidnapped child was rescued unhurt.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspect will be charged to court afterwards.” he said.