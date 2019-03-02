The Commands Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known on Saturday in Enugu.

He said that the suspects were dislodged on Feb. 28.

Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved by police operatives of Oji River Division at about 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 28.

He said that items recovered from the dislodged armed robbery suspects included an abandoned Toyota Tacoma Hilux Pick-up Van with registration number APP 556 EG and one berretta English pistol.

Other items recovered included: five rounds of live ammunition, a dagger, one ATM card, South African currency notes, a wrap of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp and customs paper of the vehicle, Amaraizu said in a statement.

The police spokesman said the suspects were dislodged based on intelligence information.

On Feb. 28, at about 2:10 a.m., two young men approached the Police College Oji-River Automated Teller Machine (ATM) on bank transaction when officers on duty at the College challenged them.

They took to their heels, abandoning their Toyota Tacoma Hilux Pick-up and other dangerous weapons such as a pistol and some ammunition, he said.

Amaraizu noted that efforts were still on to track the fleeing armed robbery suspects.