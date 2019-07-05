The FCT Police Command has detained Senator Elisha Abbo for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop in Abuja.

Senator Abbo had surrendered himself to the Police on Wednesday, July 4, 2019.

In a telephone interview with Channels Tv, the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, said the Senator is being detained to enable detectives complete investigation on the alleged assault.

Abbo who represents Adamawa North Senatorial District was spotted in an adult toy shop in a video exclusively released by Premium Times on Monday, July 1, 2019.

He was seen hitting a woman after she pleaded with him not to physically assault the shop owner whom he accused of insulting him.

The viral video immediately sparked outrage with many Nigerians calling for his prosecution and urging the Senate to also discipline him.

The Senate has mandated an adhoc committee to the matter and submit its report in two weeks.