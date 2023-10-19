ADVERTISEMENT
Police detain officer who celebrated Ladipo Market reopening with AK-47 shots

Nurudeen Shotayo

The police officer was caught in a video shooting his AK-47 rifle in the air to celebrate the reopening of the Ladipo Market in Mushin.

https://twitter.com/bolajiayo/status/1714332758388974026
https://twitter.com/bolajiayo/status/1714332758388974026

According to the police, the erring officer, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, is serving in a Lagos squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL).

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the officer has been arrested for disciplinary action.

"The police officer in this video, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving with the Mobile Police (MOPOL), has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions.

@LagosPoliceNG condemns in its entirety all forms of unprofessional and unethical behaviour on the part of its officers and men; and will definitely bring to book anyone found culpable," Hundeyin's statement read.

In a video that has now gone viral online, Inspector Kwanchi was seen among traders at the Ladipo Market in Mushin, shooting an AK-47 riffle in the air to celebrate the reopening of the market that had been closed by the state government.

Reacting, the Force Spokesman, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, ordered an immediate probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, Hundeyin stressed that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against the erring officer for his unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behaviour.

The Lagos police assured members of the public of its stand against any deviant behaviour from officers and men in its command while promising that those found culpable will be dealt with by laid down rules.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng
Zulum promises university scholarships to 37 construction workers in Bama

Gowon solicits enabling laws for private schools to aid Nigeria's growth

FG pledges to ensure Nigeria returns to UNESCO governing board

NAFDAC destroys fake, expired goods worth ₦500m in Abuja

Plateau revenue service generates ₦1.7bn in August, targets ₦4bn monthly

His love for Nigeria, an attribute of leadership - Tinubu celebrates Gowon @ 89

How Nigeria lost ₦2.9 trillion in contract fraud under Buhari – EFCC chairman

Anti-graft war should start from National Assembly  —  EFCC chairman tells Senators

Throwback: Why Obasanjo shifted Nigeria from military to mediatory role in ECOMOG missions

