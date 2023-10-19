Police detain officer who celebrated Ladipo Market reopening with AK-47 shots

According to the police, the erring officer, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, is serving in a Lagos squadron of the Mobile Police (MOPOL).

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the spokesperson of the Lagos Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the officer has been arrested for disciplinary action.

"The police officer in this video, Inspector Istifanus Kwanchi, serving with the Mobile Police (MOPOL), has been brought in for appropriate disciplinary actions.

@LagosPoliceNG condemns in its entirety all forms of unprofessional and unethical behaviour on the part of its officers and men; and will definitely bring to book anyone found culpable," Hundeyin's statement read.

In a video that has now gone viral online, Inspector Kwanchi was seen among traders at the Ladipo Market in Mushin, shooting an AK-47 riffle in the air to celebrate the reopening of the market that had been closed by the state government.

Reacting, the Force Spokesman, Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, ordered an immediate probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, Hundeyin stressed that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the immediate commencement of disciplinary proceedings against the erring officer for his unprofessional, unethical and dangerous behaviour.

