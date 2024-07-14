ADVERTISEMENT
Police detain officer accused of raping teenager inside Lagos police station

News Agency Of Nigeria

NAN investigation revealed that the said police officer, who got wind of the stolen phone, offered to help track the girl's missing phone after taking her statement.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, however, denied a report that the police authority was shielding the suspected rapist.

Hundeyin explained that the officer in question had allegedly absconded from work since the time of the alleged incident, and only turned himself in on Saturday to face questioning.

The image maker, who assured the public that the matter was not being swept under the carpet, said that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, had ordered the Gender Unit of the command to immediately investigate the case.

“The case is under full investigation. There is no plan to cover up the allegation,” he said.

NAN had earlier reported that a 17-year-old girl (name withheld), reported a case of rape against a senior officer attached to Area H Command Ogudu, Ojota area, to her parents.

NAN learnt that the girl became a victim of alleged violent sexual assault while trying to recover her alleged stolen phone by some criminals.

NAN investigation revealed that the said police officer, who got wind of the stolen phone, offered to help track the girl’s missing phone after taking her statement.

It also learnt that the officer, simply identified as Owolabi, allegedly deceitfully tricked the teenager with false information that police operatives had arrested the suspected thief.

“The officer then lured the girl with the false information. When she arrived at his office, he allegedly raped the girl under gunpoint,” a source said.

