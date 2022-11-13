Police deploy personnel, operational assets to INEC office in Adamawa

He stated that the deployment was a further demonstration of the IGP’s determination to provide effective security and to ensure a conducive atmosphere for political process in the state.

“This deployment will surely assist in monitoring INEC materials, prevent any attempt to invade INEC premises, coordinate timely response to distress call and to clamp down on violators.

“The CP has equally directed the Divisional Police Officers and their supervisory Area Commanders, to immediately ensure strategic deployment of officers to INEC offices in their respective areas of responsibility,” he stated.

Nguroje further stated that the CP had ordered total restriction of non-personnel to INEC offices and also warned political thugs to steer clear of all INEC offices in the state

The statement also quoted the CP as reiterating the firm determination of the command to ensure safety of lives and property in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

Akande also urged full cooperation from members of the public on intelligence gathering and vigilance.