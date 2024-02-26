ADVERTISEMENT
Police place officers on red alert ahead of NLC protest against high cost of living

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adejobi said the idea was in line with the commitment of the Nigeria Police to ensure that the rights and freedom of protesters were protected.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the deployment was in recognition of peaceful protest, in line with extant laws, as a fundamental right of citizens.

Adejobi said the idea was in line with the commitment of the Nigeria Police to ensure that the rights and freedom of protesters were protected.

“In line with its lawful duty to maintain law and order, the Nigeria police force has deployed personnel nationwide and placed them on red alert to monitor the planned protest.

“All Commissioners of Police and their respective supervising officers have been briefed and instructed to coordinate the officers on the ground in ensuring the safety and security of all the protesters.

“While recognising the importance of peaceful protest, the force remains vigilant against any attempts to hijack such protests by individuals or groups with sinister intents,” he said.

He said the force was fully prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to unlawful activities or acts of violence targeted at threatening public peace, safety and security.

According to him, it is vital to state that the police has spread its tentacles nationwide to curb any attempt by some individuals who may want to leverage the nationwide protests to create a brouhaha.

He said the police would not allow the wanton breakdown of law and order, loss of lives and property as experienced, in some instances, in the past, in parts of the country.

Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun had called on the protesters to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly.

The I-G enjoined organised labour to adhere to the principles of non-violence and respect for the rights of others.

