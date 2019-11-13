The command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Suleiman Abubakar made the disclosure in a press statement issued on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Abubakar said the personnel were mandated to comb the area and ensure that the culprits were apprehended and brought to face justice.

The three policemen were killed on Tuesday at about 1:00pm when gunmen opened fire on their patrol vehicle.

“The operatives engaged the hoodlums and in the process Insp. Bobai Bature, Insp. Daniel Dogo and Sgt. Mamman Ahmadu paid the supreme sacrifice while other team members escaped unhurt.”

Abubakar said the Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, was greatly saddened by the unfortunate incident and commiserate with the families of the gallant men who laid down their lives for the common good of the country.

He called on the general public to assist the Police with relevant information to apprehend the killers and other criminals across the state.

“The CP assures the public that the culprits will not escape the long arms of the law. The Command is doing everything possible to apprehend those behind this dastardly act,” he added.