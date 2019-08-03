The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba in a statement on Friday in Abuja said the IGP had ordered massive manhunt for the killers of the priest.

The priest, who was shot dead on Aug. 1 by unknown gunmen, was in charge of St. James the Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu state.

“Crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) have been deployed to Enugu State.

“The deployment is to complement the Enugu Command of the Force in their investigations into the unfortunate incident.

”In addition, the AIG in charge of Zone 9 Headquarters has been directed to mobilize more units of Police Mobile Force (PMF) personnel to black spots in Enugu State,” he said.

He said that intensified operations had commenced for the rescue of RCCG Pastors who were abducted along J3 Area of Ogbere on their way to Lagos from the Eastern part of the Country.

According to him, Tactical and Operational assets of the Force have been deployed with the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command taking the lead-role in the search and rescue operations.

He said the IGP, while condemning the killing of the Catholic Priest and the abduction of the clergymen, called for calm and assured that the perpetrators would not go unpunished.

Mba said the IGP urged the public to avail the police with credible information that would assist in apprehending the criminals.