The Command’s Spokesman, DSP. Bala Elkana, made the disclosure to newsmen in Lagos on Saturday.

Elkana said that Intense surveillance/Intelligence gathering would be maintained.

According to him, special deployments, stop and search duties would be emplaced at all flash/vulnerable points.

“To ensure a hitch-free celebrations, CP Zubairu Muazu, has directed the implementation of robust and elaborate security arrangement throughout the state by Area Commanders, Tactical Commanders and Divisional Police Officers.

“They are to be on ground to beef up security, carry out massive deployment of police personnel for visibility patrols, crowd controls, and adequate protection of all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebrations in their areas of responsibilities.

“Anti-crime patrols have been deployed on all major roads throughout the state for the protection and safety of travellers, commuters and other road users during the period and beyond.

“They are under strict instructions to be civil, polite, compassionate and firm in carrying out their duties,” he said.

The spokesman imployed members of the public, most especially travellers and other roads users to cooperate with its personnel deployed on stop and search duties.

“Parents are advised to monitor the movements and activities of their children. Youths are warned against engaging in any act of violence.

“Members of the public are enjoin to be security conscious, vigilant and report any incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police Station.

“In case of emergency, the Command can be reached through the following numbers: 08063299264, 08065154338, 08060357795, 09053872208, 08127155071,” he said.