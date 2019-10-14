About three persons are reportedly feared dead after operatives of the the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), on Friday, October 11, 2019, raided the Apongbon area of Lagos.

Pictures of the victims have since been circulating on social media, as some twitter users are calling for justice.

A member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), identified as Yellow, was said to have led the SARS operatives and some suspected cultists to arrest some youths in the area.

According to Punch, the youths whom Yellow had wanted to arrest witnessed an attack that he initiated against his opponents in the area some weeks back, an attack that claimed the life of one person.

The youths were said to have been annoyed with Yellow's cruel act, and assaulted him in retaliation.

In a bid to get back to the youths who confronted and warned him to stop creating tension in the neighbourhood, Yellow reportedly led the SARS officials and some cultists to arrest them.

According to Bayo, a resident of the area who witnessed the incident, about 10 of the youths ran for their lives on sighting the SARS operatives.

Bayo said some of them jumped into the lagoon, adding that others who hid by the edge of the lagoon were stabbed with knives and shot at as they fell into the water.

Bayo further revealed that while six of the youths were rescued alive, the corpses of three of the victims were recovered with bullet holes.

When reached for confirmation of the report, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana, denied the incident, with claims that there was no SARS operation in Apongbon.