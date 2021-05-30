RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police deny arresting 57 IPOB members in Enugu

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Enugu State has refuted alleged arrest of 57 pro-Biafra members, which is being circulated by a social media platform.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu (SunNews)
Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu (SunNews) Pulse Nigeria

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, debunked the social media falsehood in a statement on Sunday in Enugu.

Recommended articles

“The attention of the Command has been drawn to a publication alleging that “Police reportedly arrest 57 Biafra Zionists members in Enugu”.

“There was no such arrest.

“Rather, 54 persons were seen to be unlawfully gathered at Owerri Road within the Ogui axis of Enugu metropolis and were brought to state Police Headquarters, Enugu for questioning, Sunday morning.

After nothing incriminating was found on them, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Aliyu, addressed and cautioned them to go home and maintain peace.

“They all left happily, please,’’ the police spokesman said.

NAN recalls that earlier, the Command had urged residents to “remain law-abiding and vigilant as they go about their legitimate businesses while ignoring the sit-at-home order issued by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It appealed to the people to report criminal elements and persons found fomenting trouble to the nearest police station.

It implored the people to alternatively call the following emergency command’s hotlines: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 or 08098880172.

IPOB had issued a sit-at-home order in the southeast on May 31 to commemorate the death of many people during the civil war that ended about 51 years ago.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

Yoruba nation agitators defy FG, reopen Idiroko border forcefully

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Raped, murdered and dumped by roadside, Nigerians seek #JusticeforComfortBenjamin

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill Jonathan’s ex-aide, Ahmed Gulak in Imo

1 killed, another injured in Lagos APC LG election primaries

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation