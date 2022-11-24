RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police deny alleged killing of 2 commercial motorcyclists in Akwa Ibom

News Agency Of Nigeria

Police on Thursday denied the alleged killing of two commercial motorcyclists on Monday by their operatives at Eket in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“The allegation is false. Their death has nothing to do with the police.

“Police did not shoot any commercial motorcyclist on that fateful night,’’ police spokesman in Akwa Ibom, SP Odiko MacDon, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket.

Police banned the operation of commercial motorcyclists in Eket on Sept. 25, 2019 to checkmate criminal activities.

MacDon explained that the two motorcyclists died from injuries they sustained after a collision on high speed in the wee hours of the fateful Monday.

He said the motorcyclists collided as one was overtaking the other on high speed.

“Initially, people alleged that it was the police that caused the death, whereas police operatives were merely on patrol in the area when the accident occurred,’’ MacDon said.

He said also that while one of the motorcyclists died on the spot, the other exonerated the police of culpability before he died of injuries sustained in the collision.

SP MacDon reiterated the police command’s preparedness to protect lives and property of the people and to ensure that there is law and order in Akwa Ibom.

News Agency Of Nigeria

