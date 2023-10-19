Police defends recruitment of 'repentant thugs' in Kano state

The PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, clarified the rationale behind this controversial move, stating that these individuals had turned away from a life of crime and were now committed to upholding the law.

In a press release issued on Thursday, October 19, 2023, Ani explained that the recruitment of these individuals was intended to enhance visibility and promote sustainable peace, economic growth, and development in the state.

He noted that the "repentant criminals" had undergone comprehensive training in the country's policing system, ensuring they were equipped with the necessary skills to maintain law and order.

Ani stressed that these special constabulary were distinct from regular policemen and were not officially recognised by the PSC or the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.