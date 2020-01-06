The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Shina Olukolu, decorated the officers at the Command headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Olukolu called on the newly decorated officers to see their promotion as a commitment and challenge to be more dedicated to duty.

He encouraged them to continue to work professionally in order to meet the objectives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Muhammed Adamu in securing the nation.

“Some of the mistakes you committed before now that is forgiven will not be pardoned this time around that you have been promoted.

“It beholds on you to be professional and ensure that you are accountable on whatever actions you do.

“This promotion served as a motivation to do more, be cool-headed and inculcate good example on your subordinates,” Olukolu said.

The commissioner of police appreciated the IGP for promoting some of the officers in the state, adding that the police in Oyo State and Nigeria in general would not let him down.

Speaking on the arrest made during Christmas and New Year holidays, Olukolu said that the command arrested some criminally minded individuals who committed one form of crime or the other during the period.

“Some criminally minded individuals go against the warning of the command on the use of fireworks and street carnivals being an avenue to commit crime, this are part of the reasons for the police warning.

“We are able to subdue these people and we are on top of the situation and to that effect several arrest were made,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, DCP Akoh Gabriel, said they were highly motivated with the promotion and appreciated the IGP and the CP for the gesture.

Gabriel also thanked his subordinates and others who made the promotion possible and pledged more commitment in the discharge of their duties.