Police decorate 20 DSPs, 11 others in Ebonyi

Ogbodo gave the charge during the decoration of the personnel of the command in Abakaliki on Friday.

She also urged them to be focused and take responsibility as well as have due respect for human rights.

The Commissioner said the new officers included: 10 Superintendent of Police (SP) who were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

“Others are: one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), moved to the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP); 20 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) moved to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP),” she added.

Ogbodo congratulated the newly-promoted officers on their elevation to their respective new ranks.

She further stressed the need for the officers to be steadfast and resolute in the discharging of their constitutional roles.

One of the promoted officers, Kingsley Okeh, commended the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Police Service Commission for their promotions.