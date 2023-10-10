BREAKING: Police declares Killaboi 'wanted' over death of girlfriend, Augusta

The suspect, a 26-year-old native of Abia State, stands approximately 5’9 ft tall, possesses a dark complexion, and is fluent in English, Igbo, and Pidgin English.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command, reiterated the police's commitment to resolving the case, stating, "We are dedicated to ensuring justice is served in this tragic incident. The Lagos State Police Command will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of the suspect. We urge the public to assist us by providing any information that could aid in his capture."

The Lagos State Police Command has urged anyone with information on Benjamin Best Nnanyereugo's whereabouts to come forward immediately. Citizens are encouraged to contact the nearest police station or call the dedicated hotline at 0803 688 5727.

Background

The tragic incident came to light when Nnanyereugo took to his Instagram page, @Killaboigram_, to admit to stabbing Osedion during a heated argument. He confessed to the crime after the victim was reported missing and her lifeless body was discovered in his residence at Oral Estate in the Ikota area of Lagos State.

In a series of posts, Nnanyereugo expressed remorse, stating, "I want to do the right thing and turn myself in. I will gladly die by paying with my life now."

Despite this proclamation, Nnanyereugo remains at large, much to the dismay of Osedion's grief-stricken mother, Onwabhagbe Cordelia. She has campaigned for justice for her daughter, expressing her anguish at the prolonged inaction of the authorities.

