Police debunk suicide bombing in Ebonyi, say officer mistakenly hit a teargas

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi said there was no incident of suicide bombing in the state as being circulated in the social media.

Nigerian police officers [LSPC] Pulse Nigeria

DSP Loveth Odeh, Command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abakaliki that the pictures were not in connection with a suicide bomber.

“There is no bomb explosion in Ebonyi, but regrettably, this morning, one of our mobile police personnel attached to Afikpo on special duty was wounded by teargas.

“The officer mistakenly hit a teargas hung on his belt, and unfortunately, the device exploded and wounded him and he died.

“The lifeless body, the man in the picture is Inspector Idi Aminu, attached to 32 PMF Abakaliki but on special duty at Afikpo.

“So, there is no bomb blast or explosion in Ebonyi. The general public should disregard the information,” the PPRO said.

