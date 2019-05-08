It was contained in a statement by the command’s Spokesman, DSP Bala Elkana on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 about the allegation that the motorcyclist was chased by policemen was false.

“The attention of Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to a video circulated on the social media in respect of an Okada Rider said to have been chased to his death by a police officer.

“The allegation is false and a complete misrepresentation of the facts.

“The fact is that on May 8, at about 6.05 a.m., the police at Ago Okota Police Station heard a loud sound few metres away from the station and rushed out to ascertain what was going on.

“They found a motorcyclist laying down in the pool of his own blood with his motorcycle on the ground. The victim was taken to the hospital but eventually died.

“On inquiries from eye witnesses around the scene, it was gathered that the motorcyclist was involved in a fatal accident with a vehicle along Ago Palace way.

“An eye witness known as Mr Adedayo Benson, said that he was standing in front of Century Hotel and saw the 'okada man’, who was riding on a high speed.

‘’Eventually, he ran into a road bump and suddenly applied break but was hit by a Camry car who was driving behind and the driver of the Camry ran away before the arrival of the police,’’ Elkana said.

He, however, stated that investigation into the incident had begun and that efforts were on to track and apprehend the driver of the car with a view of bringing him to justice.