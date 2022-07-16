RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police debunk report of vote buying, mass violence in Osun election

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police say they have yet to receive reports of violence or vote-buying in Saturday’s Osun governorship election.

Police officers on election duty in Osun State. [TheCable]
Mr Johnson Kokumo, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) said this after a visit to ward 5, unit 5 Salvation Army alekuwodo polling unit in Osogbo.

Kokumo said that the security agencies had been up and doing in ensuring peaceful conduct of the election.

He said however, that some arrests had been made by security agents in the course of the election.

“Those who have violated electoral laws have been accosted,” he said.

He said that investigations will be carried out on those arrested for further actions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police deployed 21,000 personnel to ensure hitch-free conduct of the election.

Also speaking, Mr Dauda Mungadi, the Deputy Commandant General (DCG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in charge of Operations, said after a visit to ward 2 unit 7 Isale Osun, that there was sanity and orderliness in most polling units in the state.

Mungadi said that although the election was still ongoing, the corps had not received reports of major issues of destruction of the voting process.

He said that the NSCDC personnel were positioned to observe polling units and make arrests of suspected vote-buyers or persons with intentions to disrupt the election.

He expressed satisfaction with the large voter turnout at polling units.

The DCG advised residents to continue to conduct themselves peacefully as he described the election as “not a do or die affair”.

“There can only be one winner so cast your votes and let your votes count,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

