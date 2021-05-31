Herdsmen didn't attack Ebonyi community, Police debunk reports

According to the statement, “No herdsmen attacked any Ebonyi community.”

“The attention of the Ebonyi State Police Command has been drawn to the pictures/news items in circulation on some social media platforms misinforming the reading public that a village in Ebonyi local government area of the state was under herdsmen attack.

“To set the records straight, the information reaching the command has it that the attack happened at Nworie Ndombasi and Odoke villages in Ado local government area of Benue in the early hours of May 30.

“As it were, today is their market day so traders from Ebonyi LGA crossed over to buy and sell as had been the practice over the years and were caught in the crossfire during the attack.

“There was no attack on any village in Ebonyi LGA as widely reported on some social media platforms and other conventional media outlets.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, CP Aliyu Garba, has implored the good people of Ebonyi and the general public to disregard the report of an attack on a village in Ebonyi.