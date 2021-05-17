RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police debunk report of attack on Modakeke Town

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Osun has described as false, a report that Modakeke Town in Osun was attacked by gunmen on Sunday.

Nigerian police officers [NPF]
Nigerian police officers [NPF] Pulse Nigeria

“The news is fake,’’ the spokesperson for the command, SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement on Monday in Osogbo.

Recommended articles

Opalola said that what happened in Modakeke on Sunday was a show of force by some vigilantes guarding the area against thieves and other hoodlums.

“I wish to keep you abreast of the incident that occurred in Modakeke last night, 16th May, 2021 and has been trending on the social media.

“I want to categorically state that it is an erroneous belief that some people came to attack people.

“The true situation is that vigilantes guarding the area against hoodlums were on routine show to alert the people of community of their presence and assure them of safety.

“But because of what happened recently, people became apprehensive thinking they were under attack,’’ she said.

According to Opalola, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, wishes to reassure Osun people of his commitment to ensuring adequate security.

“He, therefore, appeals to everyone to report any strange movements or anyone suspected to be of questionable character.

“He urged the residents to go about their lawful businesses without any fear,’’ the spokesperson said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Davido celebrates 1st daughter Imade on her 6th birthday

How to handle anxiety

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Driver carrying dead body dies in an accident at Botokrom

Frank Akpan says he killed Iniobong Umoren with a voltage stabilizer

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

7 easy ways to treat premature ejaculation naturally