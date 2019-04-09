The Command Public Relations officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed that the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m and a combined teams of the Army, Police Mobile Force personnel, conventional Police and the local Vigilante were quickly mobilised to the area.

“We received a distress call that a group of armed men in large number on motor bikes entered Banono and Anguwan Aku both are remote neighbouring villages in Kufana district of Kajuru LGA.

“The attackers started shooting sporadically attacking the villagers and in the process shot and killed twenty one persons, injured three others and destroyed ten 10 houses.

”The bandits also rustled about fifty 50 cows,” he said.

According to NAN, Sabo said they repelled the attack and immediately evacuated both the dead and the injured to hospital.

He said efforts have been made to arrest the fleeing criminals and reinforcement of more security personnel have been drafted to the area for intensive combing and patrol with a view to forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“He sincerely condoled the affected families on the irreparable losses.

“The Command appeals to members of the public to continue to assist the Police with useful information that could help in addressing these challenges and for the possible arrest of these criminals.” Sabo said.

Sabo added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmad Abdurrahman is dishearten by this attack and has reiterated the Command’s commitment to apprehend the offenders.