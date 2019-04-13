Acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Chuks Orisewezie, disclosed this on behalf of the Command in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Warri.

According to him, the Divisional Police Officer of Ovwian/Aladja, SP Idoko Okwudih, and his team, while on surveillance patrol received a distress call that some armed robbers were operating around Ekette Water Side on April 10, 2019 at about 4:00 p.m.

Based on the information, the patrol team, in a swift response, proceeded to the scene where they saw four boys suspected to be armed robbers on two motorcycles.

The boys opened fire on the patrol team and during the exchange, two of the robbers were gunned down, rushed to the hospital for treatment and later confirmed dead.

Items recovered from them included one cut-to- size double barrel gun with three live cartridges.

Efforts are on to track down the others who escaped with bullet wounds, the statement said.