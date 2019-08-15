The Nigeria Police, Delta Command, has confirmed the death of a 15-year-old boy who drowned in a stagnant river in Osubi, Okpe Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Adeyinka Adeleke, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Warri.

“It is true, the boy drowned while fishing,” he said.

The deceased, simply identified as Onoriode, allegedly drown on Tuesday while fishing in a stagnant river in the Ikpirima Quarters of Osubi

According to a source, Onoriode, a Junior Secondary School Three (JSS3) student, was in company of three of his friends on the fishing expedition.

The source said that the deceased and his friends came from Agbasa Community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta.

He added that the river had increased in volume and flooded the entire area due to persistent rainfall.

“The deceased simply identified as Onoriode came in company of three other children.

“They are within the age bracket of 13 and 15.

“They came to fish at the Borrow pit beside the Osubi Airport when the incident occurred,” the source said.

He appealed to the state government to help channel the water into existing canals.