RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kogi Police Command on Wednesday confirmed that dare-devil armed robbers attacked three different banks in the state on Tuesday.

Nigeria Police badge
Nigeria Police badge

Mr Edward Egbuka, the State Commissioner of Police, made the confirmation in a statement in Lokoja by the Command’s image maker SP William Ovye-Aya.

Recommended articles

Egbuka gave the names of the Banks robbed on Tuesday afternoon to include UBA, First Bank and Zennith Bank, all in Ankpa, Kogi.

He explained that immediately the alert of the robbery was received, Anti Robbery Squad quickly led a team of tactical operatives to the scenes for on-the-spot assessment.

He said the CP had directed the deployment of additional operational assets, consisting operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies, to restore normalcy in the area.

“The good news is that the Police personnel on duty both at the station and the banks, who quickly recovered from the sudden attack, gallantly repelled the attackers and forced them to flee, some into nearby bushes, while others with their vehicles.

“The robbers abandoned three vehicles used for the operation in their haste to escape, some of them with bullet wounds, ” he said.

The CP, according to the PPRO, called on the people of Ankpa and its adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report anybody seen with bullet wounds to the Police or any other security forces nearest to them.

Egbuka assured that the Command was committed to working in synergy with other security agencies and patriotic stakeholders in the onslaught against crimes and criminality, to make Kogi a safe and secure place for citizens.

He said the CP had ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigation Department (SCID) to begin investigations and unravel the remote and immediate causes of the act, trail the hoodlums with a view to apprehending them to face justice

He urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as they continued to collaborate with the Police and other security agencies.

He appealed to the public for credible and timely information on the activities of criminal elements in their environs.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Nigeria’s Kemi Bedenoch appointed into UK cabinet.

Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

EFCC partners Army to end corruption, terrorism financing

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Russia gaining from conflict in Ukraine – Putin

Inibehe Effiong reveals NCS officer who tortured, threatened to 'finish' him

Inibehe Effiong reveals NCS officer who tortured, threatened to 'finish' him

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

BREAKING: Bandits’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, arrested in Egypt

Tinubu meets with APC NWC, ahead of campaign

Tinubu meets with APC NWC, ahead of campaign

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Peter Obi beats Tinubu, Atiku in popularity race on Google Trends in August

Dino Melaye, Fani-Kayode create video skits to diss each other

Dino Melaye, Fani-Kayode create video skits to diss each other

Trending

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration.

Why Nigerians pay less to process passports in the North - Immigration

Osun State University was established during the administration of Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola in 2006.

UNIOSUN announces inter-university transfer amid endless ASUU strike

Troops give Boko Haram terrorists bloody nose in Yobe, Borno, killing scores of fighters. [Twitter:@DefenseNigeria]

Military bombs terrorists at Boko Haram fighters’ funeral in Borno

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan

How I ended prolonged ASUU strike in one night, Goodluck Jonathan brags