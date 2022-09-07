Police confirm robbery of 3 banks in Kogi

Egbuka gave the names of the Banks robbed on Tuesday afternoon to include UBA, First Bank and Zennith Bank, all in Ankpa, Kogi.

He explained that immediately the alert of the robbery was received, Anti Robbery Squad quickly led a team of tactical operatives to the scenes for on-the-spot assessment.

He said the CP had directed the deployment of additional operational assets, consisting operatives of the Police Mobile Force, Counter Terrorism Unit, Quick Response Unit, State Intelligence Bureau in synergy with other security agencies, to restore normalcy in the area.

“The good news is that the Police personnel on duty both at the station and the banks, who quickly recovered from the sudden attack, gallantly repelled the attackers and forced them to flee, some into nearby bushes, while others with their vehicles.

“The robbers abandoned three vehicles used for the operation in their haste to escape, some of them with bullet wounds, ” he said.

The CP, according to the PPRO, called on the people of Ankpa and its adjoining communities to be on the lookout and report anybody seen with bullet wounds to the Police or any other security forces nearest to them.

Egbuka assured that the Command was committed to working in synergy with other security agencies and patriotic stakeholders in the onslaught against crimes and criminality, to make Kogi a safe and secure place for citizens.

He said the CP had ordered the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Investigation Department (SCID) to begin investigations and unravel the remote and immediate causes of the act, trail the hoodlums with a view to apprehending them to face justice

He urged members of the public to go about their lawful businesses as they continued to collaborate with the Police and other security agencies.