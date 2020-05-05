Magaji, a second-class traditional ruler, is the Aron Akye of Ugah community in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, Mr Nansel Ramhan, confirmed the release of the monarch in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Tuesday.

Ramhan said that Magaji, who has been reunited with his family is in good condition.

The spokesman said, however, that no arrest had been made but that investigation was going on to find the kidnappers of the traditional ruler.

Magaji was abducted at his home at about 7.30 p.m.