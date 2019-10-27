The report was confirmed by the Kaduna State Police Command, in a press statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Yakubu revealed in the statement that: “today being October 26, at about 0800hrs, teams of Police Operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder Kaduna, acted on intelligence and intercepted the kidnapped students and staff of Engravers College Kakau Daji, Kaduna, at Dutse in Chukun Local Government Area, in Kaduna State.

“Consequently, all the eight victims of the Kidnapping incident of October 3, have been rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their respective families by the command.

“The command wishes to assure the general public that efforts are on to apprehend the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to book.”

However, Pulse earlier reported that the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Mr Samuel Aruwan first confirmed the report without specifically stating how the victims regained their freedom.