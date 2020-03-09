The Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Sadiq, told newsmen in Sokoto that the incident occurred about 3:30 a.m on Monday at Gidan Shikkaku, Gidan Tsamiya and Kajiji communities.

Sadiq said no arrest had been made, but a team of policemen was on the trail of the gunmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communities are about 57 Kilometres from Sokoto.

A source, who pleaded anonymity, told NAN that the bandits, fired gunshots indiscriminately, killing one person and abducting six others to unknown destination.

A member, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Mr Maidawa Alhaji-Kijiji (APC-Shagari), condoled with the family of the deceased and expressed sympathy for the kidnapped victims.