RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm missing of 2 Indian expatriates during Ajaokuta attack

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kogi Police Command says two Indian expatriates are missing following Friday evening attack on a convoy of top management staff of West Africa Ceramics Company Ajaokuta, Kogi.

Nigerian Police (LindaIkeji'sBlog)
Nigerian Police (LindaIkeji'sBlog)

Kogi Commissioner of Police Edward Egbuka made the disclosure on Saturday in a statement issued by the Command’s image maker SP William Ovye-Aya in Lokoja.

Recommended articles

“We just discovered that two expatriates of the West Africa Ceramics Company Ajaokuta were abducted by hoodlums that launched an attack on their convoy along Lokoja-Ajaokuta road.

“Our findings also showed that only one expatriate was killed along with the two police inspectors and two drivers of the ceramic company.

“While we condemn in strong term the dastardly act of the attackers, we are resolute to track them (hoodlums) down and rescue the expatriates unhurt.

“The police also wish to refute the insinuation that the hoodlums took away some AK-47 guns belonging to our officers during the attack,” he said.

Egbuka appealed to the public to report any suspicious character or movement to the security agencies for necessary action.

He said that the bodies of the five victims had been deposited at the morgue of ASCOL Medical Centre in Ajaokuta Steel Complex.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police confirm missing of 2 Indian expatriates during Ajaokuta attack

Police confirm missing of 2 Indian expatriates during Ajaokuta attack

Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

We've renovated 140 primary healthcare centres in Kebbi, Gov Bagudu

We've renovated 140 primary healthcare centres in Kebbi, Gov Bagudu

Religion groups tango over financing of Jos Main Market project

Religion groups tango over financing of Jos Main Market project

I will continue to speak to rebuild Nigeria – Deposed Emir Sanusi

I will continue to speak to rebuild Nigeria – Deposed Emir Sanusi

Osun CP disbands tactical squad over unprofessional conduct

Osun CP disbands tactical squad over unprofessional conduct

Ebonyi threatens to arrest host communities leaders over destruction of airport fence

Ebonyi threatens to arrest host communities leaders over destruction of airport fence

Presidency working toward stabilising education, Garba Shehu

Presidency working toward stabilising education, Garba Shehu

Buhari inaugurates flood, erosion control project in Rivers

Buhari inaugurates flood, erosion control project in Rivers

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South