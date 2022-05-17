Police confirm killing of PDP Chieftain in A’Ibom

“We have received the report and we are working on it,” Macdon stated.

The PPRO further explained that the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Aniengheme, has ordered the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the area to take over the matter for discrete investigation.

“As I speak, mechanisms are already in place to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book.

“The culprits were chased by the youth of the community and the police but they narrowly escaped.

“I can assure you that with the strategy put in place by the Commissioner of Police, the perpetrators will soon be brought to book.

“Let’s just pray and allow the police to do their job,” Macdon said.

Also, a source told NAN that the PDP chieftain, late Ntefre was killed at his residence in Ekparakwa, Oruk Anam LGA of the state.

He said the gunmen arrived at the residence of the deceased in a black Jeep and dragged him outside while other members of the gang were shooting to scare neighbours.

He said that the perpetuators dragged the Chieftain into the nearby bush and shot him severally while some members of the gang who were waiting in a standby black Jeep abandoned it, ran out of the car and escaped through the bush.