Police confirm killing of officer by unknown gunmen in Calabar
The Cross River Police Command has confirmed that one of its personnel, Sgt. Peter Ikwen, was killed on Saturday by unknown gunmen at Edgerton Street, Calabar.
“I have just gathered that a police sergeant was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the early hours of today (Saturday) and his rifle was taken away by the assailants,” she said.
She told NAN that investigation has begun with a view to unraveling those behind the act which, she described, as condemnable.
