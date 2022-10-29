RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm killing of officer by unknown gunmen in Calabar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Cross River Police Command has confirmed that one of its personnel, Sgt. Peter Ikwen, was killed on Saturday by unknown gunmen at Edgerton Street, Calabar.

Unknown gunmen abduct Kenyan businessman in Tanzania
Unknown gunmen abduct Kenyan businessman in Tanzania

Read Also

“I have just gathered that a police sergeant was shot dead by unknown gunmen in the early hours of today (Saturday) and his rifle was taken away by the assailants,” she said.

She told NAN that investigation has begun with a view to unraveling those behind the act which, she described, as condemnable.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No explosive bombs planted in FCT - Police dismiss reports

No explosive bombs planted in FCT - Police dismiss reports

2023: Labour Party will build free, prosperous Nigeria – Peter Obi

2023: Labour Party will build free, prosperous Nigeria – Peter Obi

Police confirm killing of officer by unknown gunmen in Calabar

Police confirm killing of officer by unknown gunmen in Calabar

Buhari salutes Afe Babalola at 93, Austin Epunam at 60

Buhari salutes Afe Babalola at 93, Austin Epunam at 60

Tinubu will be a game changer for Nigeria – Chieftain

Tinubu will be a game changer for Nigeria – Chieftain

Obi alone can't fund campaigns, Labour Party begs supporters for donation

Obi alone can't fund campaigns, Labour Party begs supporters for donation

U.S. soldiers not involved in Abuja estate raid - DSS debunks viral claim

U.S. soldiers not involved in Abuja estate raid - DSS debunks viral claim

FG set to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty – Transport Minister

FG set to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty – Transport Minister

Catholic priests set to influence political participation

Catholic priests set to influence political participation

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

File Photo: US soldiers. (Daily Trust)

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm. [PMNews]

BREAKING: Terrorists planning to stage attack in Abuja, US raises alarm

Edo State Police Commissioner, Abutu Yaro.

Edo CP removes DPO accused of killing suspect in Apostle Suleman attack

Fuel subsidy is a serious issue in Nigeria. (PeopleDaily)

How removal of fuel subsidy in 2023 will directly affect you [Pulse Explainer]