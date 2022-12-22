ADVERTISEMENT
Police confirm killing of Chinese national in Zamfara by bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Zamfara police command on Thursday confirmed the killing of a male Chinese national by gunmen in the Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

According to Shehu, the tactical operatives of the command responded to the distress call of an ambush by a large number of bandits on the Hilux vehicle conveying two Chinese nationals with their police personnel escort on their way to Maradun Local Government Area of the state to assess some government projects.

“As a result of the unfortunate ambush, the victims sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds and were rushed to the Federal Medical Center, Gusau for treatment.

“One of the victims named Fan Yu, male, a Chinese national was later confirmed dead by the Doctors, while the other victim is responding to treatment”, Shehu said.

According to him, the police operatives who responded to the distress call regarding the ambush neutralized, 11 bandits while others fled with possible gunshot wounds.

“Two AK 47 Rifles, cutlasses belonging to the terrorists were recovered by the police tactical operatives in conjunction with members of the vigilante group”, he added.

Shehu said that the command deployed additional operatives to the area to complement the ongoing operations by the joint security operatives to restore normalcy and apprehend the fleeing assailants.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Kolo Yusuf, while commiserating with the families of the deceased assured that effort was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of the dastardly act so as to face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, according to Shehu, the command’s tactical operatives also succeeded in repelling the bandits’ attack along Zamfara-Katsina federal highway.

“The police tactical operatives deployed along Gusau-Tsafe-Yankara road received a distress call of bandit’s plan to block the highway near Kucheri village.

“The operatives swung into action and mobilised to the location where a serious gun battle between the police and the terrorists ensued.

“Luckily enough, the attack was repelled while the terrorists fled back to the forest with possible gunshot injuries.

“Confidence building patrol is being intensified to avert regrouping of the bandits back to the highway,” he said.

