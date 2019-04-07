DSP Butswat Asinim, Spokesman of the command,made confirmation while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Yenagoa.

Asinim said that the kidnappers gained entrance to the victims bedroom via an unprotected window and abducted him.

ALSO READ: In Lagos, another police officer shoots resident over bad N100 change

Five men came in through an unprotected window, captured Mr Magbisa and escaped through the waterways,he said.

He said that all the sister security agencies in the state had been alerted to rescue the victim and also arrest the captors.