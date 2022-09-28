Police confirm death of 6 people in bullion van accident in Kebbi

“The accident occurred when a Carina E car, carrying jerry cans of PMS was suspected to have been pursued by a Nigeria Custom Service patrol team from Birnin Kebbi.

“On getting to Jeda village, the Carina E car had a head on collusion with the Bullion van, as a result, bursting into flames and consumed three other cars.

“Consequently, a total of five vehicles and one motorcycle were burnt to ashes.

“Six people including three policemen also died in the inferno, while five other people and three policemen sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to Federal Medical Center, Birnin Kebbi for medical attention,” he said.

Nafi’u said that the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, had visited the accident scene.

“He prayed the Almighty Allah to grant the lives of the departed souls an eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.