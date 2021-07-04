RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm attack on station in Akwa-Ibom

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed Saturday’s attack on its Udung Uko Divisional Police Headquarters by gunmen.

Nigeria Police
Nigeria Police

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Odiko MacDon, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Udung Uko in Akwa Ibom on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Macdon said that the situation would have been worse but for the gallant policemen on duty who repelled the attack.

He, however, said that the three officers who sustained gunshot wounds were receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.

“Gunmen on Saturday night attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in Udung Uko Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“At least three officers sustained fatal injuries, resulting from heavy gunshots as policemen on duty tried to repel the attack,” he said.

According to him, the identities of the assailants are still unknown as at press time.

Meanwhile, a source, who claimed anonymity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the gunmen came in a Sienna Toyota vehicle.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police parade 49 youths arrested at Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos

Police confirm attack on station in Akwa-Ibom

Igbo peace forum urges FG to charge Kanu for murder

Gombe Governor receives FA award of excellence, urges youth to embrace sports

Buhari tells Kano Emir to make sure Kano remains home to all Nigerians

Okei-Odumakin urges investigation into alleged death of girl at Lagos rally

Gov Matawalle of Zamfara sacks Special Advisers

Ohanaeze decries injustice against Igbos, says it’s their turn to produce president in 2023

FG insists there's no illegality in Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest