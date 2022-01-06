Police confirm attack on Sino- Hydro workers in Niger

He said the workers comprised some Chinese workers and local staff who were working on a transmission line tower along Gussase village.

Abiodun said police tactical team attached to the facility engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and rescued four of the expatriates.

He said that one of the victims and a local staff sustained bullet injury and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

“In the process of scampering for safety during the gun duel, three among the expatriates could not be accounted for presently,” he said.