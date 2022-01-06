RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm attack on Sino- Hydro workers in Niger

The Police Command in Niger has confirmed attack by suspected bandits on workers of Sino-Hydro Power Dam in Zungeru, Wushishi Local Government Area of the state.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

This is contained in a statement by DSP Wasiu Abiodun, Public Relations Officer of the command in Minna.

He said the workers comprised some Chinese workers and local staff who were working on a transmission line tower along Gussase village.

Abiodun said police tactical team attached to the facility engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel and rescued four of the expatriates.

He said that one of the victims and a local staff sustained bullet injury and had been taken to hospital for treatment.

“In the process of scampering for safety during the gun duel, three among the expatriates could not be accounted for presently,” he said.

He said that a joint police and military tactical teams at Zungeru were already on aggressive manhunt of the hoodlums to rescue the missing and abducted expatriates.

