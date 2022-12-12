ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm attack on PDP campaign office in Gombe

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Oqua Etim, the Commissioner of Police, Gombe State, on Monday confirmed attack on the campaign office of Jibrin Barde, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the 2023 governorship election in Gombe State by suspected thugs.

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)
Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

Etim confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He said: “You have seen the pictures; yes the attack happened and we will get full details before going public.

“We have started investigation because the attack happened in the night and it is too early to give details now.

“So just give me a little more time and we will get you the details.”

The commissioner of police appealed to political stakeholders to guard the peace in the state and not create tension while carrying out their political activities in the state.

Etim advised the youth to stay away from engaging in any acts that could breach peace, law and order.

He stated that the police would not tolerate any breach of peace, “as you are aware we recently arrested and paraded some hoodlums causing disturbance in the metropolis”.

NAN reports that the campaign billboards within the office complex of Barde’s campaign office were burnt in the early hours of Monday by suspected thugs.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tourists not affected by Indonesia’s new sex law, says official

Tourists not affected by Indonesia’s new sex law, says official

El-rufai sets agenda for 9th assembly

El-rufai sets agenda for 9th assembly

Police confirm attack on PDP campaign office in Gombe

Police confirm attack on PDP campaign office in Gombe

Group urges NASS to pass Tax Crime Commission Bill

Group urges NASS to pass Tax Crime Commission Bill

2023: 'Liar', Tinubu attacks Atiku

2023: 'Liar', Tinubu attacks Atiku

We worry about Peter Obi only, Atiku cannot win – APC chieftain

We worry about Peter Obi only, Atiku cannot win – APC chieftain

APC: Arise TV defends Rufai Oseni amidst calls for dismissal

APC: Arise TV defends Rufai Oseni amidst calls for dismissal

ASUU strike: I will clear all backlogs, pay universities directly – Atiku

ASUU strike: I will clear all backlogs, pay universities directly – Atiku

Wike speaks on ‘sending’ thugs to attack Atiku’s supporters

Wike speaks on ‘sending’ thugs to attack Atiku’s supporters

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Fuel Scarcity (TribuneOnline)

Breaking: DSS gives NNPCL, marketers 48 hours to end fuel scarcity

Boko Haram/ISWAP members

Boko Haram kills 33 ISWAP wives in reprisal attack

Nigeria music star, Oyebanjo Dapo Daniel also known as D'banj [Instagram/IamBangaLee]

D'banj's lawyers respond to funds diversion allegation, caution ICPC