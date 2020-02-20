Okon commeded the Ndiegoro DPO, SP Alphonsus Ayang and his men for the feat, adding that the case would be handed over to the appropriate department for further investigations.

“We are still investigating because we have to do that to know the culpability of the suspects.

“The team has done a beautiful work and what is remaining now is to hand it over to the body that can finish the work like the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) that can investigate robbery cases,” he said.

A police source, who pleaded anonymity, said the robbers were arrested by the Ayang-led team of detectives from Ndiegoro in two different locations within Ndiegoro and Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba with arms and live ammunition.

The source said the first gang was arrested at about 16:40 on the Feb. 16 around Ndiegoro axis while on a criminal mission.

He said the suspects were arrested with five locally made pistol with 13 live cartridges during his arrest.

He further said that on Feb. 17, at about 14:55, through information from their partners in crime, two other suspects were arrested, adding that one locally made pistol was recovered with them.

According to him, some of the suspects also admitted ownership of the recovered weapons.

He said their cases would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Umuahia.