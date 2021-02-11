The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Warri on Wednesday.

“It is true that three suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the command. We are out for them; it is either the criminals repent or relocate out of Delta,” she said.

NAN gathered that the suspects were apprehended on Tuesday in Agbarho.

They were alleged to have been involved in the abduction of one Mr Emmanuel Piopio on Sunday on Ekwerhe Road, Agbarho.

The suspects were arrested in Ophori-Agbarho community forest with the help of the army and members of a vigilance group.