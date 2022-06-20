Police confirm abduction of village head in Bauchi

He said the gunmen attacked the village, under Rishi Police Division, a border village with Plateau State, at 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Wakil said the police search team was on the trail in the forests of the area.

“The command has since dispatched a team of detectives and other police officers to rescue the victims and presently our men are combing the bush in search of the abducted victims.

“We assure residents that the abducted persons shall soon be rescued,” he said.

The spokesman also said the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, had directed the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to work assiduously to rescue the abducted victims.

He appealed to the general public to remain calm and go about their normal businesses and cooperate with the Police authorities.