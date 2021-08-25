RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm abduction of Nasarawa Electoral Commission Secretary

The police called on anyone with useful information that would aid the investigation to call 08063899824, 08140237449.

Mohammed Abubakar-Opu. (Naija247news)

The Police Command in Nasarawa State has confirmed the abduction of Mohammed Abubakar-Opu, Secretary, Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

Abubakar-Opu’s abduction was confirmed in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel, on Wednesday in Lafia.

According to the statement, report of the abduction was lodged at the C-Division of the Command in Lafia at about 1.45 a.m. on Aug. 25.

“The complaint said that unknown gunmen numbering no fewer than five abducted the secretary in his residence at Bakin Rijiya village, on Lafia-Shendam Road, Nasarawa State, on Aug. 24 around 11.30 p.m.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr Adesina Soyemi, immediately led a detachment of police personnel comprising men of the Anti- Kidnapping Unit, Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit and other tactical units of the command to the scene,” it added.

It said that Soyemi had directed the Deputy Commissioner, Criminal Investigation Department, Mr Emmanuel Aina to conduct a comprehensive investigation, rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.

The police called on anyone with useful information that would aid the investigation to call 08063899824, 08140237449, 08035429706, 08032875187 and 08037461715.

