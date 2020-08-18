Mr Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Tuesday.

Usman said on Aug. 17 at about 11.05 hours information was received that armed bandits attacked and kidnapped two staff of Transparent Construction company.

He said that the victims were on handling the rehabilitation of the bad portion of the federal road in the area.

“They have not informed the command of their operations in the state. We only knew their presence in the state due to this incident.

“We have already deployed a team of armed security personnel to rescue the victims,” Usman said.