Police confirm abduction of ADC Senatorial candidate in Ondo State

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Ondo North Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Jide Ipinsagba.

Ipinsagba, who recently defected to ADC from the All Progressives Congress (APC) was abducted along with the party's chairman in the state, Bisi Ogungbemi, and three other chieftains of the party.

According to TheCable, they were kidnapped along Oba Akoko-Owo road on their way from Ikare Akoko to Akure after a political outing on Wednesday evening.

The Ondo Command's spokesperson, Femi Joseph, disclosed that the number of victims abducted could not be ascertained.

He said, "We saw a vehicle along that road which we suspected to belong to one Mr. Ipinsigba, a politician in Akoko area and we did not see anyone in the vehicle. We suspected a case of kidnap.

"I could not ascertain the number of people in the vehicle now. That is where we are now."

He added that an investigation is ongoing to rescue the victims and possibly arrest the kidnappers.