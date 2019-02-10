SP Haruna Mohammed, the Commands Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka.

So far, seven persons were certified dead at various hospitals by medical doctors while the only surviving victim was admitted at Intensive Care Unit of the University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, he said.

According to Mohemmed, three of the bodies were deposited at Amaku General Hospital morgue, Awka, two at Regina Caeli Hospital, Awka and another two at Piston Hospital morgue, Awka.

He added that postmortem examination would be conducted to ascertain exact cause of their deaths.

NAN reports that sympathizers are still thronging to the scene of the incident to catch a glimpse at burnt vehicles, buildings and other valuables affected by the fire as at press time.

An eye witness, Mr Ilu Ali, a vegetable dealer in Awka, told NAN at the scene that six of the dead victims were known to him.

Six persons who died as a result of the fire are northerners, and I know all of them, we were together before the fire started yesterday night.

Those killed were Sabo Jigawa, Hamza Jarowro, Adamu Mohammed aka Janari, Dansoho, Malam Malam, and Jinjiri (from Garzawa, Kano), he said.

Ali said that apart from the dead, four other victims who sustained injuries were at Amaku Teaching Hospital, Awka and a private Hospital, Felly in Amawbia area.

He told NAN that the victims were affected because the petrol from the tanker flowed through the water channel to a spot where they were roasting suya meat.