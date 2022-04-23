RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police confirm 10 killed in terrorists’ attack in Yobe

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Yobe has confirmed 10 persons killed and several others wounded in an attack orchestrated by Boko Haram insurgents in Geidam town on Wednesday.

The Spokesman of the Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Damaturu.

He said the insurgents moving on motorcycles also torched the staff quarters of a public school in the area.

“Currently; normalcy has returned and people are going about their normal businesses as security operatives were deployed for patrols and visibility policing to avert future occurrence of the attack,” he said.

Abdulkarim said the command sympathised with the Geidam community over the attack and urged the people to report suspicious movements and persons in their communities to security agencies.

News Agency Of Nigeria

