Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence

The command’s Spokesman, Mr Othman Abubakar, who didn’t name the communities involved in the incident, said it began on Tuesday and resulted in the burning of houses.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police confirm 1 death in Adamawa communal violence (Daily Post)

The Police in Adamawa on Wednesday confirmed that one person died and many injured in a communal clash in Lafiya area of Lamurde Local Government of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, Mr Othman Abubakar, who didn’t name the communities involved in the incident, said it began on Tuesday and resulted in the burning of houses.

He said that it was triggered when a community whose indigenes were missing, found one of the missing persons dead and the other critically injured in a neighbouring community.

“They mobilized and went for reprisal, burning houses. The situation is now under control.

“No arrest has been made yet and the incident did not affect the flow of traffic along the Yola-Numan-Gombe road as being speculated,” Abubakar said.

A resident of the area, who simply identified himself as Usman, said that the clash was between Waja and Lunguda communities that had been having problems over disputed farmland.

“It started when three Waja people who got missing were said to have been discovered killed in a land belonging to Lunguda community. This is what resulted in reprisal.

“Houses were burnt, but I can’t really say whether people lost their lives in the attack,” Usman said.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Malam Ahmad Sajoh, said normalcy had been restored in the affected areas.

“Soldiers, policemen and civil defence have been sent to the area and the governor has directed the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) to take care of those displaced by the conflict,” Sajoh said. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN

